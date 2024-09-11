Godbey: Some things just seem stupid Published 8:49 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

It seems that nothing surprises me anymore. Sometimes, I feel like Charlie Brown with the black cloud following him around. However, for me, it seems that black clouds are a blob of stupidity that seems to pop its head out anywhere I go. For example, I remember when I was a kid, I would barely have enough time to wolf down a bowl of Fruit Loops before the school bus came. I would always get upset when the cereal would get stale before the box was gone. Here it is, some forty years later and it seems that cereal bag technology has made no advances whatsoever. Isn’t it possible for the folks who make cereal bags to maybe look at a Ziploc now and then and figure this thing out. Just Seems Stupid to me.

Another thing I’ve never figured out is why there isn’t an easy way to clean the inside of my car windshield? I’d have to be a gymnast and contort my body into unnatural positions to get it done. However, my body doesn’t move that way and if it did, I assure you, I’d never get it to work right ever again. Seems stupid that I must drive around with dried milkshake on my windshield from that time last year when someone pulled out in front of me at the dollar store. I don’t know, it just seems stupid to me.

I went to the store to pick up something for supper. I bought a pack of chicken drumsticks and trying to be funny, I asked the cashier if these were front or rear legs. My joke went directly over her head and caused me to stand in line and wait for fifteen minutes while she went on a search for someone who could answer my question. Finally, she came back but didn’t seem too keen to speak to me after that.

I hopped in my vehicle and some guy in the parking lot in a foreign sports car started revving his engine. I told him that if he was trying to impress me with his vehicle, he’d have to be driving a food truck. Otherwise, I’m not interested. It seems that nothing is built in the USA anymore. I just bought a new television and the box said, “Built in Antenna”. I don’t even know where Antenna is. Probably somewhere in Mexico. Just seems stupid to me.

On the way home, I got pulled over for speeding. I don’t know what that cop’s problem was. I always thought placing your fingers on someone’s lips and saying, “Shhh not another word” was romantic. However, he didn’t seem to appreciate it too much.

I find it stupid that some restaurants will have a smoking section. I always thought that smoking sections are like putting a peeing section in your pool. You can pretend that the section is isolated but it’s just a matter of time before everyone is swimming in pee. Just seems a little stupid to me.

I remembered when I got home that I had some chores to finish, and I asked my wife if she would mind helping me to put some posts in the ground for a new fence I’m building around our yard. She insisted that she didn’t know very much about building a fence. I told her not to worry and handed her a fence post. I said, “When I nod my head you hit it”. I don’t remember very much after that, but I sure got a big knot on my head. If I wasn’t stupid before, I sure am now.