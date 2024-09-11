How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 11 Published 7:08 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Wednesday.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream:

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 186 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .409.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (622 total runs).

The Braves rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.49 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the majors.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.212).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried will try to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Braves, his 26th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 3.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 147 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up five hits.

Fried is looking to earn his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Fried will look to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He’s averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2024 Blue Jays W 3-1 Home Max Fried Kevin Gausman 9/7/2024 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds L 1-0 Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals W 12-0 Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals – Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers – Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers – Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Reynaldo López Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds – Away Max Fried –

