How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 11
Published 2:48 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024
The Las Vegas Aces versus the Indiana Fever is one of three solid options on today’s WNBA schedule for you to watch.
The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MeTV Indianapolis, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Email newsletter signup
Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: The U and MNMT
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FOX13+, NBA TV, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.