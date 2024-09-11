How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 11 Published 2:48 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The Las Vegas Aces versus the Indiana Fever is one of three solid options on today’s WNBA schedule for you to watch.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, MeTV Indianapolis, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

NBA TV, MeTV Indianapolis, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Email newsletter signup

Get tickets for WNBA games at Vivid Seats, StubHub and Ticketmaster

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

TV Channel: The U and MNMT

The U and MNMT Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FOX13+, NBA TV, and Amazon Prime Video

SportsNet LA, FOX13+, NBA TV, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Rep your team with officially licensed WNBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.