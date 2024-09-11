MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 12 Published 9:12 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

There are several strong matchups on Thursday’s MLB schedule, including the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the San Francisco Giants.

For a breakdown of all the big matchups in the MLB on Thursday, check out our betting odds preview below.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 12

Colorado Rockies (54-91) at Detroit Tigers (74-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -250

Tigers -250 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +200

Rockies +200 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, Rockies 3

Tigers 5, Rockies 3 Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-250) over the Rockies (+200)

Tigers (-250) over the Rockies (+200) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.53 ERA)

Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.53 ERA) Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.96 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (71-75) at St. Louis Cardinals (72-72)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Moneyline Underdog: Reds

Reds Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Reds 4

Cardinals 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals () over the Reds ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (12-9, 3.84 ERA)

Sonny Gray (12-9, 3.84 ERA) Reds Starter: TBA

Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.

Oakland Athletics (63-82) at Houston Astros (77-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -250

Astros -250 Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +200

Athletics +200 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Astros 4, Athletics 3

Astros 4, Athletics 3 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-250) over the Athletics (+200)

Astros (-250) over the Athletics (+200) Total Pick: Under 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SCHN

SCHN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.97 ERA)

Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.97 ERA) Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.42 ERA)

Miami Marlins (54-92) at Washington Nationals (64-80)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Moneyline Underdog: Marlins

Marlins Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Nationals 5, Marlins 4

Nationals 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Nationals () over the Marlins ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.43 ERA)

Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.43 ERA) Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.4 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (73-72) at New York Yankees (83-62)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -165

Yankees -165 Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +140

Red Sox +140 Total: 8.5 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 4

Yankees 5, Red Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-165) over the Red Sox (+140)

Yankees (-165) over the Red Sox (+140) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.97 ERA)

Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.97 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (6-4, 4.11 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Tampa Bay Rays (71-74) at Cleveland Guardians (84-62)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -145

Guardians -145 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +120

Rays +120 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 5, Rays 4

Guardians 5, Rays 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-145) over the Rays (+120)

Guardians (-145) over the Rays (+120) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-8, 5.25 ERA)

Gavin Williams (3-8, 5.25 ERA) Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.66 ERA)

Texas Rangers (70-76) at Seattle Mariners (73-72)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -160

Mariners -160 Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +135

Rangers +135 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Mariners 4, Rangers 3

Mariners 4, Rangers 3 Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-160) over the Rangers (+135)

Mariners (-160) over the Rangers (+135) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.18 ERA)

Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.18 ERA) Rangers Starter: Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (83-61) at San Francisco Giants (71-74)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -135

Brewers -135 Moneyline Underdog: Giants +110

Giants +110 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Giants 4

Brewers 5, Giants 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-135) over the Giants (+110)

Brewers (-135) over the Giants (+110) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA)

Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA) Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (6-10, 4.69 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.