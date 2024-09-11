MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 12
Published 9:12 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024
There are several strong matchups on Thursday’s MLB schedule, including the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the San Francisco Giants.
For a breakdown of all the big matchups in the MLB on Thursday, check out our betting odds preview below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 12
Colorado Rockies (54-91) at Detroit Tigers (74-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -250
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +200
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 5, Rockies 3
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-250) over the Rockies (+200)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (16-4, 2.53 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (2-10, 4.96 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (71-75) at St. Louis Cardinals (72-72)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals () over the Reds ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Sonny Gray (12-9, 3.84 ERA)
- Reds Starter: TBA
Oakland Athletics (63-82) at Houston Astros (77-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -250
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +200
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 4, Athletics 3
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-250) over the Athletics (+200)
- Total Pick: Under 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (14-6, 2.97 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (7-9, 4.42 ERA)
Miami Marlins (54-92) at Washington Nationals (64-80)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Nationals
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Nationals 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Nationals () over the Marlins ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.43 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.4 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (73-72) at New York Yankees (83-62)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +140
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-125 to go over, +105 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-165) over the Red Sox (+140)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.97 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Cooper Criswell (6-4, 4.11 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (71-74) at Cleveland Guardians (84-62)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays +120
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 5, Rays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-145) over the Rays (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-8, 5.25 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.66 ERA)
Texas Rangers (70-76) at Seattle Mariners (73-72)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +135
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 4, Rangers 3
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-160) over the Rangers (+135)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.18 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (83-61) at San Francisco Giants (71-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +110
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-135) over the Giants (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (6-10, 4.69 ERA)
