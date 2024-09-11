NFL Week 2 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024
There are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 2 NFL schedule, including the Los Angeles Rams squaring off against the Arizona Cardinals.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding Week 2 of the NFL here. Take a look at the piece below.
Email newsletter signup
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
How to Watch Week 2 NFL Games
Thursday
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bears at Houston Texans
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rep your favorite NFL players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.