SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
Published 12:15 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024
The available options on the Week 3 college football slate include SEC teams involved in 13 games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Toledo (+11.5) against Mississippi State is the best bet on the spread, while betting the total in the Boston College vs. Missouri matchup carries the best value. Get more stats and insights on those and other contests in the article below.
Best Week 3 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Toledo +11.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Toledo by 6.6 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Wake Forest +23.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 9.1 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Georgia -24.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 38.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Florida +4.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 8.7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Georgia State +10.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia State by 1.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Best Week 3 SEC Total Bets
Under 54 – Boston College vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Total: 39.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 45.5 – Georgia vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 35.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 62.5 – Kent State vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 70 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 46.5 – Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers
- Projected Total: 54 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 50.5 – LSU vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 43.3 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 3 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|South Carolina
|2-0 (1-0 SEC)
|27.0 / 12.5
|270.0 / 244.0
|Alabama
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|52.5 / 8.0
|496.5 / 227.0
|Georgia
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|41.0 / 3.0
|472.5 / 161.0
|Missouri
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|44.5 / 0.0
|503.5 / 127.0
|Oklahoma
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|33.5 / 7.5
|313.5 / 257.5
|Ole Miss
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|64.0 / 1.5
|713.5 / 225.5
|Tennessee
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|60.0 / 6.5
|589.0 / 185.0
|Texas
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|41.5 / 6.0
|467.0 / 238.0
|Vanderbilt
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|44.5 / 13.5
|356.5 / 234.0
|Arkansas
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|50.5 / 19.5
|667.5 / 257.5
|Auburn
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|43.5 / 12.0
|457.0 / 286.0
|Florida
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|31.0 / 24.0
|446.5 / 367.0
|Kentucky
|1-1 (0-1 SEC)
|18.5 / 15.5
|250.0 / 191.5
|LSU
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|32.0 / 24.0
|399.5 / 371.0
|Mississippi State
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|39.5 / 18.5
|371.0 / 355.0
|Texas A&M
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|32.5 / 16.5
|387.5 / 317.5
