SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3 Published 12:15 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The available options on the Week 3 college football slate include SEC teams involved in 13 games. As you are building your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Toledo (+11.5) against Mississippi State is the best bet on the spread, while betting the total in the Boston College vs. Missouri matchup carries the best value. Get more stats and insights on those and other contests in the article below.

Best Week 3 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Toledo +11.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Toledo Rockets at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Toledo by 6.6 points

Toledo by 6.6 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Wake Forest +23.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Ole Miss Rebels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 9.1 points

Ole Miss by 9.1 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 6:30 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: The CW

The CW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia -24.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats

Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 38.5 points

Georgia by 38.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Florida +4.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators

Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 8.7 points

Florida by 8.7 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia State +10.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers

Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia State by 1.5 points

Georgia State by 1.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Best Week 3 SEC Total Bets

Under 54 – Boston College vs. Missouri

Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Missouri Tigers

Boston College Eagles at Missouri Tigers Projected Total: 39.5 points

39.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:45 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 12:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 45.5 – Georgia vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats

Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Total: 35.5 points

35.5 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 62.5 – Kent State vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Tennessee Volunteers

Kent State Golden Flashes at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 70 points

70 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:45 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 46.5 – Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers

Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers Projected Total: 54 points

54 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 50.5 – LSU vs. South Carolina

Matchup: LSU Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

LSU Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Total: 43.3 points

43.3 points Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Week 3 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G South Carolina 2-0 (1-0 SEC) 27.0 / 12.5 270.0 / 244.0 Alabama 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 52.5 / 8.0 496.5 / 227.0 Georgia 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 41.0 / 3.0 472.5 / 161.0 Missouri 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 44.5 / 0.0 503.5 / 127.0 Oklahoma 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 33.5 / 7.5 313.5 / 257.5 Ole Miss 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 64.0 / 1.5 713.5 / 225.5 Tennessee 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 60.0 / 6.5 589.0 / 185.0 Texas 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 41.5 / 6.0 467.0 / 238.0 Vanderbilt 2-0 (0-0 SEC) 44.5 / 13.5 356.5 / 234.0 Arkansas 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 50.5 / 19.5 667.5 / 257.5 Auburn 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 43.5 / 12.0 457.0 / 286.0 Florida 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 31.0 / 24.0 446.5 / 367.0 Kentucky 1-1 (0-1 SEC) 18.5 / 15.5 250.0 / 191.5 LSU 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 32.0 / 24.0 399.5 / 371.0 Mississippi State 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 39.5 / 18.5 371.0 / 355.0 Texas A&M 1-1 (0-0 SEC) 32.5 / 16.5 387.5 / 317.5

