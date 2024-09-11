Young Panthers fall to 0-3 Published 7:54 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The Cumberland Gap Panthers are playing hard under coach Nick Nash but the young team has been a bit overmatched against a tough early schedule. They lost 37-7 against Cosby in their season opener, fell 35-8 at Thomas Walker, Va. on Aug. 30 and dropped a 42-0 decision against South Greene last Friday.

They’ll try to get into the win column this Friday as they host North Greene with kickoff set for 7 p.m.