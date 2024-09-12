Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 8:57 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the New York Jets in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets concede 221 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

TV: CBS



Okonkwo’s Current Injury Status

Okonkwo is not listed on the injury report this week.

Okonkwo’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 77 54 528 260 1 9.8

Okonkwo’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Okonkwo racked up 260 yards after the catch last year, 83rd among NFL pass-catchers.

He averaged three yards per carry and 0.4 yards per game last season.

Last season Okonkwo gained 9.8 yards per reception, 98th in the league.

With 528 receiving yards on 77 targets last year, he was 91st in the NFL with 6.9 yards per target.

Okonkwo racked up two rushing yards after contact last year.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 168.3 passing yards the Jets gave up on average per game a year ago. That made them the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense.

New York’s pass defense ranked fourth in the league last season, allowing 1.1 passing TDs per game.

The Jets’ defense intercepted opposing quarterbacks 17 total times a season ago (one per game), which ranked eighth in the league.

After allowing 124 rushing yards per game last season, New York had the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Titans are going up against the NFL’s 11th-ranked rush defense (14 TDs allowed a season ago).

