Claiborne Deputy taken to hospital after being exposed to drugs during traffic stop Published 3:28 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On Monday evening (September 9, 2024), a Claiborne County Deputy was arresting 33-year-old Paul M. Oboroff at a traffic stop on Cumberland Gap Parkway in Harrogate near the IGA store.

During the stop, the deputy came in contact with what the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department called was an “unknown white powdered substance.”

WRIL reports the deputy was taken to the emergency room of a local hospital to be checked out. All test results were clear.

Paul Oboroff was charged with driving under the influence – 1st offense, domestic violence assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a schedule II drug.

He was lodged in the Claiborne County Jail.