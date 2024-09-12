DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 9:43 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans will play the New York Jets — whose passing defense was ranked second in the NFL last year (168.3 yards conceded per game) — in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game against the Jets this week, should Hopkins be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the stats and trends below.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 5.85

5.85 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 6.5 13 7 65 0 Week 2 @Chargers 4 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 4.8 7 3 48 0 Week 4 @Bengals 6.3 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 14 11 8 140 0 Week 6 @Ravens 2 5 1 20 0 Week 8 @Falcons 30.8 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 6.5 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 2.7 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 11.9 5 4 59 1 Week 12 @Panthers 4.9 5 3 49 0 Week 13 @Colts 13.9 12 5 75 1 Week 14 @Dolphins 18.4 12 7 124 1 Week 15 @Texans 2.1 9 2 21 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 2 4 2 20 0 Week 17 @Texans 7.2 7 7 72 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 10.6 10 7 46 1

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

With 148.6 fantasy points (8.7 per game) in 2023, Hopkins ranked 74th overall in the league and 20th at his position.

In his only game this year, Hopkins accumulated 0.8 fantasy points. He had eight receiving yards on one catch (one target) and zero touchdowns.

Hopkins picked up 30.8 fantasy points — four receptions, 128 yards and three touchdowns — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.

In Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins, Hopkins posted 18.4 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the season), thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 124 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Hopkins finished with two fantasy points — two receptions, 20 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

