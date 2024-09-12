Dolores Poore Vann, 89 Published 1:57 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Dolores Poore Vann, 89, of Cumberland Gap, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 7th, 2024. She was born in Cumberland Gap on November 6th, 1934, and was the daughter of the late George Herman and Edith Williams Poore. She was a 1952 graduate of Powell Valley High School, and received her Bachelor’s degree in education from Lincoln Memorial University and her Master’s degree in education from Union College. Mrs. Vann retired from the Claiborne County School System after 34 years of service as an educator. She enjoyed her church, Underwood Grove Baptist, travel, reading, baking and most of all her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter in law, Dinah Hensley Vann. She is survived by her son, Steve Vann, granddaughter Stephanie Vann and husband Paul Zatloukal, grandson Greg Vann and wife Kali Vann, four great granddaughters, Abbigail, Elizabeth, Delilah, and Lenna, and one great grandson, Caylek, all of Jefferson City. She is also survived by one sister, Helen Rose, four nieces, Linda, Cheryl, Lisa, and Amber, one nephew, Ben, two great nieces, Mae and Emerson, and one great nephew, Reed, all of Maryland. Services were previously held on September 11th at Valley Chapel, with burial on September 12th at Hooper Cemetery. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to serve the Vann Family.