Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 9:43 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will take on the team with last season’s second-ranked pass defense, the New York Jets (168.3 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 — kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Westbrook-Ikhine’s game against the Jets this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy statistics.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 1.34

Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 5.8 7 4 58 0 Week 2 @Chargers 8.5 3 3 25 1 Week 4 @Bengals 11.1 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 6 @Ravens 2.5 4 3 25 0 Week 8 @Falcons 9.3 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 2.3 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.9 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Panthers 4.1 5 4 41 0 Week 13 @Colts 2.8 3 1 28 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4.8 4 2 28 0 Week 15 @Texans 3.3 2 1 33 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Ranked 233rd overall in the NFL and 75th at his position, Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 57 fantasy points (4.4 per game) in 2023.

In Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Westbrook-Ikhine put up a season-high 11.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 51 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 8 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Westbrook-Ikhine had 9.3 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: one reception, 33 yards and one touchdown. That marked his second-best fantasy output of the season.

In his worst game of the season, Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 0.7 fantasy points — one reception, seven yards, on one target. That was in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

