Titans vs. Jets Player Props & Odds – Week 2 Published 3:21 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Allen Lazard will lead the New York Jets into their battle against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

See player props for the Jets’ and Titans’ biggest contributors in this matchup.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds

Bet on any of these player props, or create a same-game parlay, at BetMGM!

Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.