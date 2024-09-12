Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 9:43 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard will be up against the team with last season’s 25th-ranked rushing defense, the New York Jets (124 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 — beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Pollard worth starting in fantasy this week? Read on as we dive into his upcoming matchup versus the Jets.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 9.34

9.34 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 20.2 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 12.9 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 12.1 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 @Patriots 6 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 4.4 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 11 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 @Rams 5.5 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 6.3 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 @Giants 5.5 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 14 12 61 1 4 19 0 Week 12 @Commanders 16.3 13 79 1 6 24 0 Week 13 @Seahawks 14.3 20 68 1 3 15 0 Week 14 @Eagles 9.6 16 59 0 7 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 5.7 11 52 0 2 5 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 4.3 12 38 0 1 5 0 Week 17 @Lions 4.9 16 49 0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 14.6 17 70 1 2 16 0 Wild Card @Packers 14.5 15 56 1 7 29 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Pollard was 18th at his position, and 52nd overall in the NFL, with 167.6 fantasy points (9.9 per game).

In his only game this year, Pollard had 82 rushing yards on 16 attempts and one touchdown, and 12 receiving yards on three catches (four targets), for a total of 15.4 fantasy points.

In his best game of the season — last week versus the New York Giants — Pollard finished with 20.2 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 70 yards, 2 TDs.

In Week 12 versus the Washington Commanders, Pollard put up another strong showing of 16.3 fantasy points after recording 13 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 24 yards.

Pollard accumulated 4.3 fantasy points — 12 carries, 38 yards — in Week 16 versus the Miami Dolphins, which was his worst game of the season.

