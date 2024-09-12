Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 9:43 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Treylon Burks and the Tennessee Titans will play the New York Jets — whose passing defense was ranked second in the league last year (168.3 yards allowed per game) — in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Burks a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dive into his upcoming matchup against the Jets.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 2.35

2.35 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2.7 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Chargers 7.6 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 0.5 6 1 5 0 Week 8 @Falcons 0 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 2.8 3 2 23 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 0.6 3 1 1 0 Week 15 @Texans 6.4 3 3 62 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 2.2 3 2 25 0 Week 17 @Texans 1.1 3 2 11 0

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

Ranked 349th overall in the NFL and 119th at his position, Burks accumulated 23.9 fantasy points (2.7 per game) in 2023.

In his only game this season, Burks picked up 0.3 fantasy points. He had two receiving yards on one catch (two targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Burks posted a season-high 7.6 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: three receptions, 76 yards.

In Week 15 versus the Houston Texans, Burks posted 6.4 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the season), thanks to these numbers: three receptions, 62 yards.

