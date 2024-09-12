Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 9:43 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans wideout Tyler Boyd will take on the team with last season’s second-ranked passing defense, the New York Jets (168.3 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 — beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With his upcoming tilt versus the Jets this week, should Boyd be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We break down the numbers and trends below.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 3.43

3.43 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 1 3 2 10 0 Week 2 @Ravens 5.2 8 6 52 0 Week 3 @Rams 3.9 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 2.6 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 3.9 7 6 39 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 9.8 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 10.6 3 3 40 1 Week 9 @Bills 5.6 5 3 56 0 Week 10 @Texans 11.7 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2.2 6 3 22 0 Week 12 @Steelers 2.3 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 2.2 7 5 37 0 Week 14 @Colts 2.3 3 2 23 0 Week 15 @Vikings 5.3 5 2 53 0 Week 16 @Steelers 5.9 7 5 59 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 2.9 2 2 29 0 Week 18 @Browns 0.4 2 1 4 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Ranked 55th at his position and 180th overall in the NFL, Boyd had 77.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game) last season.

In his only game this season, Boyd picked up 1.8 fantasy points. He had 18 receiving yards on three catches (five targets) and zero touchdowns.

Boyd picked up 11.7 fantasy points — eight receptions, 117 yards — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 versus the Houston Texans.

Boyd’s 10.6 fantasy points in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers — three receptions, 40 yards and one touchdown — were his second-best fantasy output of the season.

In his worst game of the season — Week 18 versus the Cleveland Browns — Boyd finished with 0.4 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, four yards, on two targets.

Add Boyd to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!