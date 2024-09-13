Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jets Game – Week 2
Published 5:37 pm Friday, September 13, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (0-1) play the New York Jets (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 15, 2024, and here are our best bets.
Titans vs. Jets Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction:
Titans 26 – Jets 20
- Looking at this game’s moneyline, the Jets’ implied win probability is 65.5%.
- The Jets won two of the three games they were favored on the moneyline last season (66.7%).
- New York did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.
- Last season, the Titans were the underdog 14 times and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.
- Tennessee had a record of 1-3 when it was set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers last season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Titans (+3.5)
- The Jets’ record against the spread last year was 6-10-1.
- The Titans posted a 7-9-1 record against the spread last year.
- Tennessee had one win ATS (1-3) as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (41)
- These teams averaged a combined 33.7 points per game a season ago, 7.3 less points than the over/under of 41 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.5 more points per game last season (42.5) than this matchup’s over/under of 41 points.
- Jets games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- A total of six Titans games last year went over the point total.
