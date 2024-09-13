Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jets Game – Week 2 Published 5:37 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) play the New York Jets (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 15, 2024, and here are our best bets.

Titans vs. Jets Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction:

Titans 26 – Jets 20

Titans 26 – Jets 20 Looking at this game’s moneyline, the Jets’ implied win probability is 65.5%.

The Jets won two of the three games they were favored on the moneyline last season (66.7%).

New York did not play a game last season with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter.

Last season, the Titans were the underdog 14 times and won five, or 35.7%, of those games.

Tennessee had a record of 1-3 when it was set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers last season.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Titans (+3.5)

Titans (+3.5) The Jets’ record against the spread last year was 6-10-1.

The Titans posted a 7-9-1 record against the spread last year.

Tennessee had one win ATS (1-3) as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)

Over (41) These teams averaged a combined 33.7 points per game a season ago, 7.3 less points than the over/under of 41 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 1.5 more points per game last season (42.5) than this matchup’s over/under of 41 points.

Jets games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

A total of six Titans games last year went over the point total.

