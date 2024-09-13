Braves vs. Dodgers: Betting Preview for Sept. 13 Published 5:32 am Friday, September 13, 2024

Atlanta Braves (79-67) will match up with the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-59) at Truist Park on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

Sportsbooks have listed the Braves (-110) as moneyline favorites against the Dodgers (-110). Sportsbooks have set the total for this matchup at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -110

Braves -110 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers -110

Dodgers -110 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -120, Under: +100)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.78 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to pick up his ninth quality start of the season.

Schwellenbach will look to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 17 appearances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fifth-best in MLB play with 186 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB, slugging .408.

The Braves are 18th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (623 total runs).

The Braves’ .306 on-base percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.214).

