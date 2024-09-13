How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 13: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Friday, September 13, 2024
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today’s MLB schedule, including the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
How to watch all the games in MLB today is included here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 13
New York Mets (80-66) at Philadelphia Phillies (88-58)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-7, 3.41 ERA)
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (8-9, 4.09 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (80-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-5, 3.26 ERA)
- Royals Starter: TBA
Baltimore Orioles (83-64) at Detroit Tigers (75-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-8, 3.65 ERA)
Miami Marlins (55-92) at Washington Nationals (65-81)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (3-7, 3.82 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-6, 4.88 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (74-73) at New York Yankees (85-62)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.34 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-10, 3.24 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (74-72) at Toronto Blue Jays (69-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.09 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.39 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (72-75) at Cleveland Guardians (84-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-7, 3.56 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (6-9, 3.89 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (87-59) at Atlanta Braves (79-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-7, 3.78 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (2-3, 3 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (64-83) at Chicago White Sox (33-114)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-11, 3.83 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (0-0, 1.93 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (71-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-68)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.77 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 5.06 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (75-71) at Colorado Rockies (55-92)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.5 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.14 ERA)
Houston Astros (78-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-86)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Samuel Aldegheri (1-1, 2.45 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (8-9, 4.31 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (84-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-2, 5.83 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (10-8, 3.81 ERA)
Texas Rangers (71-76) at Seattle Mariners (74-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0 ERA)
San Diego Padres (82-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (12-9, 3.46 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-11, 3.71 ERA)
