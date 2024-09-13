How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 13 Published 7:08 am Friday, September 13, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will attempt to defeat Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams meet on Friday at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fifth in MLB play with 186 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .408.

The Braves are 18th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (623 total runs).

The Braves’ .306 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Braves’ 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.214).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Spencer Schwellenbach (5-7) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.78 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

Schwellenbach is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the year in this outing.

Schwellenbach will look to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2024 Blue Jays L 9-5 Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Berríos 9/8/2024 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds L 1-0 Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals W 12-0 Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers – Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers – Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds – Away Max Fried Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis

