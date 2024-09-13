How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 13
Published 2:48 am Friday, September 13, 2024
The Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever play one another in one of five exciting matchups on the WNBA slate today.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gateway Center Arena
- Location: College Park, Georgia
Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
