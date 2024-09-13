How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 13 Published 2:48 am Friday, September 13, 2024

The Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever play one another in one of five exciting matchups on the WNBA slate today.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: College Park Center

College Park Center Location: Arlington, Texas

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Location: College Park, Georgia

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

TV Channel: ION

ION Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

