MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 13
Published 6:12 am Friday, September 13, 2024
Today’s MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Prior to today’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 13
New York Mets (80-66) at Philadelphia Phillies (88-58)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +135
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-160) over the Mets (+135)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-7, 3.41 ERA)
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (8-9, 4.09 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (80-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -130
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals +105
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Pirates 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-130) over the Royals (+105)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-5, 3.26 ERA)
- Royals Starter: TBA
Baltimore Orioles (83-64) at Detroit Tigers (75-72)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles +125
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 5, Orioles 4
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers (125) over the Orioles (-150)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-8, 3.65 ERA)
Miami Marlins (55-92) at Washington Nationals (65-81)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Nationals -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +125
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Nationals 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Nationals (-150) over the Marlins (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (3-7, 3.82 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-6, 4.88 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (74-73) at New York Yankees (85-62)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +120
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 4, Red Sox 3
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Red Sox (+120)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.34 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-10, 3.24 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (74-72) at Toronto Blue Jays (69-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays
- Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Cardinals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays () over the Cardinals ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.09 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.39 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (72-75) at Cleveland Guardians (84-63)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays +145
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 4, Rays 3
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-175) over the Rays (+145)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-7, 3.56 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (6-9, 3.89 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (87-59) at Atlanta Braves (79-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers -110
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Dodgers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-110) over the Dodgers (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-7, 3.78 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (2-3, 3 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (64-83) at Chicago White Sox (33-114)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -125
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +105
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Athletics 5, White Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Athletics (-125) over the White Sox (+105)
- Total Pick: Under 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-11, 3.83 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (0-0, 1.93 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (71-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Twins () over the Reds ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.77 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 5.06 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (75-71) at Colorado Rockies (55-92)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +120
- Total: 10.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 6, Rockies 5
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-145) over the Rockies (+120)
- Total Pick: Under 10.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.5 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.14 ERA)
Houston Astros (78-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-86)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -210
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +170
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-210) over the Angels (+170)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Samuel Aldegheri (1-1, 2.45 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (8-9, 4.31 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (84-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +100
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 5
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-120) over the Brewers (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-2, 5.83 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (10-8, 3.81 ERA)
Texas Rangers (71-76) at Seattle Mariners (74-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers -105
- Total: 7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 5, Rangers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-105) over the Rangers (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0 ERA)
San Diego Padres (82-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Giants -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres -110
- Total: 7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Giants 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Giants (-110) over the Padres (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (12-9, 3.46 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-11, 3.71 ERA)
