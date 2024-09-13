MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 13 Published 6:12 am Friday, September 13, 2024

Today’s MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Prior to today’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 13

New York Mets (80-66) at Philadelphia Phillies (88-58)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -160

Phillies -160 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +135

Mets +135 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Mets 4

Phillies 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-160) over the Mets (+135)

Phillies (-160) over the Mets (+135) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-7, 3.41 ERA)

Aaron Nola (12-7, 3.41 ERA) Mets Starter: José Quintana (8-9, 4.09 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (80-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -130

Pirates -130 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +105

Royals +105 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Pirates 5, Royals 4

Pirates 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-130) over the Royals (+105)

Pirates (-130) over the Royals (+105) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-5, 3.26 ERA)

Luis Ortiz (6-5, 3.26 ERA) Royals Starter: TBA

Baltimore Orioles (83-64) at Detroit Tigers (75-72)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -150

Tigers -150 Moneyline Underdog: Orioles +125

Orioles +125 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, Orioles 4

Tigers 5, Orioles 4 Moneyline Pick: Tigers (125) over the Orioles (-150)

Tigers (125) over the Orioles (-150) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-8, 3.65 ERA)

Miami Marlins (55-92) at Washington Nationals (65-81)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Nationals -150

Nationals -150 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +125

Marlins +125 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Nationals 5, Marlins 4

Nationals 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Nationals (-150) over the Marlins (+125)

Nationals (-150) over the Marlins (+125) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (3-7, 3.82 ERA)

DJ Herz (3-7, 3.82 ERA) Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-6, 4.88 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (74-73) at New York Yankees (85-62)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145

Yankees -145 Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +120

Red Sox +120 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 4, Red Sox 3

Yankees 4, Red Sox 3 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Red Sox (+120)

Yankees (-145) over the Red Sox (+120) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.34 ERA)

Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.34 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-10, 3.24 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (74-72) at Toronto Blue Jays (69-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals

Cardinals Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Cardinals 4

Blue Jays 5, Cardinals 4 Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays () over the Cardinals ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.09 ERA)

Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.09 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.39 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (72-75) at Cleveland Guardians (84-63)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -175

Guardians -175 Moneyline Underdog: Rays +145

Rays +145 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 4, Rays 3

Guardians 4, Rays 3 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-175) over the Rays (+145)

Guardians (-175) over the Rays (+145) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-7, 3.56 ERA)

Tanner Bibee (11-7, 3.56 ERA) Rays Starter: Zack Littell (6-9, 3.89 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-59) at Atlanta Braves (79-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -110

Braves -110 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers -110

Dodgers -110 Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Dodgers 4

Braves 5, Dodgers 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-110) over the Dodgers (-110)

Braves (-110) over the Dodgers (-110) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Apple TV+

Watch this game on Apple TV+ Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-7, 3.78 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (5-7, 3.78 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (2-3, 3 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (64-83) at Chicago White Sox (33-114)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -125

Athletics -125 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +105

White Sox +105 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Athletics 5, White Sox 4

Athletics 5, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Athletics (-125) over the White Sox (+105)

Athletics (-125) over the White Sox (+105) Total Pick: Under 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Garrett Crochet (6-11, 3.83 ERA)

Garrett Crochet (6-11, 3.83 ERA) Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (71-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins

Twins Moneyline Underdog: Reds

Reds Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Twins 5, Reds 4

Twins 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Twins () over the Reds ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.77 ERA)

Bailey Ober (12-6, 3.77 ERA) Reds Starter: Julian Aguiar (1-0, 5.06 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (75-71) at Colorado Rockies (55-92)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -145

Cubs -145 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +120

Rockies +120 Total: 10.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

10.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Cubs 6, Rockies 5

Cubs 6, Rockies 5 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-145) over the Rockies (+120)

Cubs (-145) over the Rockies (+120) Total Pick: Under 10.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.5 ERA)

Austin Gomber (5-10, 4.5 ERA) Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.14 ERA)

Houston Astros (78-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-86)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -210

Astros -210 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +170

Angels +170 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4

Astros 5, Angels 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-210) over the Angels (+170)

Astros (-210) over the Angels (+170) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Samuel Aldegheri (1-1, 2.45 ERA)

Samuel Aldegheri (1-1, 2.45 ERA) Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (8-9, 4.31 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (84-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -120

Diamondbacks -120 Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +100

Brewers +100 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 5

Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 5 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-120) over the Brewers (+100)

Diamondbacks (-120) over the Brewers (+100) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (2-2, 5.83 ERA)

Eduardo Rodríguez (2-2, 5.83 ERA) Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (10-8, 3.81 ERA)

Texas Rangers (71-76) at Seattle Mariners (74-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -115

Mariners -115 Moneyline Underdog: Rangers -105

Rangers -105 Total: 7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Mariners 5, Rangers 4

Mariners 5, Rangers 4 Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-105) over the Rangers (-115)

Mariners (-105) over the Rangers (-115) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0 ERA)

Emerson Hancock (0-0, 0 ERA) Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0 ERA)

San Diego Padres (82-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -110

Giants -110 Moneyline Underdog: Padres -110

Padres -110 Total: 7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Giants 5, Padres 4

Giants 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Giants (-110) over the Padres (-110)

Giants (-110) over the Padres (-110) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Logan Webb (12-9, 3.46 ERA)

Logan Webb (12-9, 3.46 ERA) Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (12-11, 3.71 ERA)

