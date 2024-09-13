Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Kent State on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 14

Published 7:48 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Kent State on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 14

Star runner Dylan Sampson and the Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) play the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Email newsletter signup

Watch college football live without cable. Stream ACC, SEC, ESPN and more with Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and start watching college football games now.

Tennessee vs. Kent State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, September 14, 2024
  • Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Neyland Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats
Dylan Sampson RB 256 YDS / 5 TD / 128 YPG / 8 YPC
6 REC / 66 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 33 REC YPG
Nico Iamaleava QB 525 YDS (74.5%) / 5 TD / 2 INT
71 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 35.5 RUSH YPG
Dont’e Thornton WR 3 REC / 105 YDS / 2 TD / 52.5 YPG
DeSean Bishop RB 102 YDS / 1 TD / 51 YPG / 6.8 YPC
Tyre West DL 5 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Dominic Bailey DL 3 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 SACK
Jakobe Thomas DB 3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Omarr Norman-Lott DL 2 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3
9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10
9/14/2024 vs. Kent State
9/21/2024 at Oklahoma
10/5/2024 at Arkansas
10/12/2024 vs. Florida
10/19/2024 vs. Alabama
11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky
11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State
11/16/2024 at Georgia
11/23/2024 vs. UTEP
11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt

Get tickets for any college football game this season at Ticketmaster.

Kent State Key Players

Name Position Stats
Luke Floriea WR 12 REC / 196 YDS / 2 TD / 98 YPG
Chrishon McCray WR 9 REC / 94 YDS / 2 TD / 47 YPG
Devin Kargman QB 374 YDS (54.5%) / 3 TD / 2 INT
Ky Thomas RB 79 YDS / 0 TD / 39.5 YPG / 2.7 YPC
7 REC / 41 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 20.5 REC YPG
Kameron Olds DL 7 TKL / 3 TFL / 3 SACK
Stephen Daley DL 7 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Naim Muhammad DB 3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Alex Branch DB 6 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Kent State Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 at Pittsburgh L 55-24
9/7/2024 vs. St. Francis (PA) L 23-17
9/14/2024 at Tennessee
9/21/2024 at Penn State
9/28/2024 vs. Eastern Michigan
10/12/2024 vs. Ball State
10/19/2024 at Bowling Green
10/26/2024 at Western Michigan
11/6/2024 vs. Ohio
11/13/2024 at Miami (OH)
11/19/2024 vs. Akron
11/26/2024 at Buffalo

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jets on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 15

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jets on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 15

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 13: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Friday, Sept. 13: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 13

How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 13

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 13

How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 13

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup