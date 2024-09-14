Braves vs. Dodgers: Betting Preview for Sept. 14 Published 5:32 am Saturday, September 14, 2024

Atlanta Braves (80-67) will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-60) at Truist Park on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

Bookmakers have listed the Braves (-125) as moneyline favorites against the Dodgers (+105). This game carries an over/under of 7.5 runs (over -115; under -105).

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -125

Braves -125 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +105

Dodgers +105 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (16-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season.

The left-hander’s most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Sale is trying to notch his seventh straight quality start in this outing.

Sale will aim to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He’s averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He is trying to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 188 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 12th in baseball, slugging .409.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 17th in runs scored with 629 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.49 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.210).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.