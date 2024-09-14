How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 14: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:23 am Saturday, September 14, 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB slate today.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 14

Kansas City Royals (81-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

TV Channel: BSKC
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-9, 3.85 ERA)

Mitch Keller (11-9, 3.85 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (12-7, 3.34 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (74-74) at New York Yankees (86-62)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-4, 3.36 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (6-4, 3.36 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (13-7, 4.7 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (74-73) at Toronto Blue Jays (70-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSMW

TV Channel: BSMW
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (15-9, 3.52 ERA)

José Berríos (15-9, 3.52 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.2 ERA)

Miami Marlins (55-93) at Washington Nationals (66-81)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSFL

TV Channel: BSFL
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (5-13, 5.6 ERA)

Patrick Corbin (5-13, 5.6 ERA) Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-3, 3.57 ERA)

New York Mets (81-66) at Philadelphia Phillies (88-59)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SNY

TV Channel: SNY
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Kolby Allard (0-0, 0 ERA)

Kolby Allard (0-0, 0 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.74 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (83-65) at Detroit Tigers (76-72)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSDET

TV Channel: BSDET
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (13-8, 3.18 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (73-75) at Cleveland Guardians (84-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

TV Channel: BSSUN
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (1-3, 5.96 ERA)

Joey Cantillo (1-3, 5.96 ERA) Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 2.79 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (65-83) at Chicago White Sox (33-115)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.26 ERA)

Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.26 ERA) Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.58 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (72-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

TV Channel: MLB Network
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.96 ERA)

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.96 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (8-6, 3.46 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-60) at Atlanta Braves (80-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSE

TV Channel: BSSE
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.38 ERA)

Chris Sale (16-3, 2.38 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (12-6, 2.86 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (75-72) at Colorado Rockies (56-92)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

TV Channel: COLR
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.97 ERA)

Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.97 ERA) Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.57 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (85-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-65)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

TV Channel: BSWI
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (9-8, 4.42 ERA)

Brandon Pfaadt (9-8, 4.42 ERA) Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (7-5, 2.93 ERA)

San Diego Padres (83-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

TV Channel: SDPA
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-3, 7.5 ERA)

Mason Black (0-3, 7.5 ERA) Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (5-5, 4.54 ERA)

Houston Astros (79-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-87)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

TV Channel: BSW
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.5 ERA)

Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.5 ERA) Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-6, 5.3 ERA)

Texas Rangers (71-77) at Seattle Mariners (75-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

When: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.15 ERA)

Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.15 ERA) Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.89 ERA)

