How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 14 Published 7:11 am Saturday, September 14, 2024

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:20 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fifth in MLB action with 188 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .409.

The Braves are 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (629 total).

The Braves are 20th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.49 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.210).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (16-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 213 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Sale is trying to record his seventh straight quality start in this game.

Sale will try to continue a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).

He is trying to make his third straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2024 Blue Jays W 4-3 Home Chris Sale Yariel Rodriguez 9/9/2024 Reds L 1-0 Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals W 12-0 Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers – Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers – Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds – Away Max Fried Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds – Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar

