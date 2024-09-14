How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 15
Published 10:49 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024
On a Sunday WNBA slate that includes six exciting contests, the Minnesota Lynx versus the New York Liberty is one game in particular to savor.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: WWOR, BSNX, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Peachtree TV and MNMT
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MeTV Indianapolis, BSSWX, and NBA TV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and Mercury Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX13+, SportsNet LA, and Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
