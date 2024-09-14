How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 15 Published 10:49 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

On a Sunday WNBA slate that includes six exciting contests, the Minnesota Lynx versus the New York Liberty is one game in particular to savor.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: WWOR, BSNX, and Liberty Live

WWOR, BSNX, and Liberty Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peachtree TV and MNMT

Peachtree TV and MNMT Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: MeTV Indianapolis, BSSWX, and NBA TV

MeTV Indianapolis, BSSWX, and NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and Mercury Live

AZFamily and Mercury Live Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX13+, SportsNet LA, and Amazon Prime Video

FOX13+, SportsNet LA, and Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Location: Seattle, Washington

