MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 15
Published 6:13 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024
The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is one of many strong options on Sunday’s MLB schedule.
Here are the betting odds to dissect ahead of Sunday’s MLB action.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 15
Baltimore Orioles (83-65) at Detroit Tigers (76-72)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles -110
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 5, Orioles 4
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-110) over the Orioles (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (5-6, 4.88 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-8, 5.91 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (72-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds +125
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Twins (-155) over the Reds (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Roku
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 5.08 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (1-1, 0.59 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (82-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates -110
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 6, Pirates 5
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (-110) over the Pirates (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-7, 3.82 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-10, 3.42 ERA)
New York Mets (81-67) at Philadelphia Phillies (89-59)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +125
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-150) over the Mets (+125)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: WPIX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.33 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-2, 2.98 ERA)
Miami Marlins (55-94) at Washington Nationals (67-81)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Nationals -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +145
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Nationals 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Nationals (-175) over the Marlins (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (8-12, 4.34 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-3, 5.4 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (75-74) at New York Yankees (86-63)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +145
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-175) over the Red Sox (+145)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.15 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-14, 4.09 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (74-74) at Toronto Blue Jays (71-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +100
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Cardinals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-120) over the Cardinals (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.42 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-11, 5.55 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (73-75) at Cleveland Guardians (84-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays +115
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 4, Rays 3
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-140) over the Rays (+115)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-9, 4.01 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.4 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (65-83) at Chicago White Sox (33-115)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -185
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +150
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Athletics 5, White Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Athletics (-185) over the White Sox (+150)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-10, 4.18 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (75-72) at Colorado Rockies (56-92)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +105
- Total: 11 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 6, Rockies 5
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-125) over the Rockies (+105)
- Total Pick: Under 11 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Cal Quantrill (8-9, 4.63 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.51 ERA)
San Diego Padres (83-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Giants -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres +100
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Giants 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Giants (100) over the Padres (-120)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.44 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.46 ERA)
Houston Astros (79-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-87)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -210
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +170
- Total: 9 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-210) over the Angels (+170)
- Total Pick: Under 9 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Caden Dana (1-1, 9 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (10-6, 2.99 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (85-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +125
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-155) over the Brewers (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.55 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: D.L. Hall (1-1, 4.01 ERA)
Texas Rangers (71-77) at Seattle Mariners (75-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 5, Rangers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners () over the Rangers ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (11-11, 3.77 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-13, 3.84 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (87-60) at Atlanta Braves (80-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Dodgers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Dodgers ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.11 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.95 ERA)
