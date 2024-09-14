SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 3 2024 Published 8:31 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

Week 3 of the college football schedule includes 13 games featuring SEC teams in action. Check out the article below to see up-to-date key players and results.

LSU vs. South Carolina | Alabama vs. Wisconsin | Boston College vs. Missouri | Tulane vs. Oklahoma

SEC Scores | Week 3

LSU 36 – South Carolina 33

South Carolina covered the 6-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 49-point total.

LSU Top Performers

Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (24-for-40, 285 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Garrett Nussmeier (24-for-40, 285 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Caden Durham (11 ATT, 98 YDS, 2 TDs)

Caden Durham (11 ATT, 98 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Aaron Anderson (6 TAR, 5 REC, 96 YDS)

South Carolina Top Performers

Passing: LaNorris Sellers (9-for-16, 113 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

LaNorris Sellers (9-for-16, 113 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Raheim Sanders (19 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs)

Raheim Sanders (19 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jared Brown (5 TAR, 3 REC, 48 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

LSU South Carolina 417 Total Yards 398 285 Passing Yards 155 132 Rushing Yards 243 2 Turnovers 3

Alabama 42 – Wisconsin 10

Alabama covered the 15.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

Alabama Top Performers

Passing: Jalen Milroe (12-for-17, 196 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jalen Milroe (12-for-17, 196 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Milroe (14 ATT, 75 YDS, 2 TDs)

Milroe (14 ATT, 75 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Ryan Williams (4 TAR, 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)

Wisconsin Top Performers

Passing: Braedyn Locke (13-for-26, 125 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Braedyn Locke (13-for-26, 125 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Chez Mellusi (11 ATT, 66 YDS)

Chez Mellusi (11 ATT, 66 YDS) Receiving: Will Pauling (11 TAR, 9 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Alabama Wisconsin 407 Total Yards 290 226 Passing Yards 141 181 Rushing Yards 149 0 Turnovers 2

Missouri 27 – Boston College 21

Boston College covered the 14.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 52.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

Passing: Brady Cook (21-for-30, 264 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Brady Cook (21-for-30, 264 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Nate Noel (22 ATT, 121 YDS)

Nate Noel (22 ATT, 121 YDS) Receiving: Luther Burden III (8 TAR, 6 REC, 117 YDS, 1 TD)

Boston College Top Performers

Passing: Thomas Castellanos (16-for-28, 249 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)

Thomas Castellanos (16-for-28, 249 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Treshaun Ward (6 ATT, 21 YDS)

Treshaun Ward (6 ATT, 21 YDS) Receiving: Reed Harris (1 TAR, 1 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Boston College Missouri 298 Total Yards 440 249 Passing Yards 264 49 Rushing Yards 176 2 Turnovers 0

Oklahoma 34 – Tulane 19

Oklahoma covered the 13-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

Oklahoma Top Performers

Passing: Jackson Arnold (18-for-29, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Jackson Arnold (18-for-29, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Arnold (14 ATT, 97 YDS, 2 TDs)

Arnold (14 ATT, 97 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Deion Burks (12 TAR, 7 REC, 80 YDS)

Tulane Top Performers

Passing: Darian Mensah (14-for-32, 166 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Darian Mensah (14-for-32, 166 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Makhi Hughes (19 ATT, 71 YDS)

Makhi Hughes (19 ATT, 71 YDS) Receiving: Dontae Fleming (7 TAR, 4 REC, 59 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Tulane Oklahoma 279 Total Yards 349 173 Passing Yards 167 106 Rushing Yards 182 2 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 3 SEC Schedule

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Saturday, Sept. 14 Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

