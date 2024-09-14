SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 3 2024
Published 8:31 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024
Week 3 of the college football schedule includes 13 games featuring SEC teams in action. Check out the article below to see up-to-date key players and results.
Jump to Matchup:
LSU vs. South Carolina | Alabama vs. Wisconsin | Boston College vs. Missouri | Tulane vs. Oklahoma
SEC Scores | Week 3
LSU 36 – South Carolina 33
South Carolina covered the 6-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 49-point total.
LSU Top Performers
- Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (24-for-40, 285 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Caden Durham (11 ATT, 98 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Aaron Anderson (6 TAR, 5 REC, 96 YDS)
South Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: LaNorris Sellers (9-for-16, 113 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Raheim Sanders (19 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jared Brown (5 TAR, 3 REC, 48 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|LSU
|South Carolina
|417
|Total Yards
|398
|285
|Passing Yards
|155
|132
|Rushing Yards
|243
|2
|Turnovers
|3
Alabama 42 – Wisconsin 10
Alabama covered the 15.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.
Alabama Top Performers
- Passing: Jalen Milroe (12-for-17, 196 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Milroe (14 ATT, 75 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Ryan Williams (4 TAR, 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)
Wisconsin Top Performers
- Passing: Braedyn Locke (13-for-26, 125 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Chez Mellusi (11 ATT, 66 YDS)
- Receiving: Will Pauling (11 TAR, 9 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Alabama
|Wisconsin
|407
|Total Yards
|290
|226
|Passing Yards
|141
|181
|Rushing Yards
|149
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Missouri 27 – Boston College 21
Boston College covered the 14.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 52.5-point total.
Missouri Top Performers
- Passing: Brady Cook (21-for-30, 264 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Nate Noel (22 ATT, 121 YDS)
- Receiving: Luther Burden III (8 TAR, 6 REC, 117 YDS, 1 TD)
Boston College Top Performers
- Passing: Thomas Castellanos (16-for-28, 249 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Treshaun Ward (6 ATT, 21 YDS)
- Receiving: Reed Harris (1 TAR, 1 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Boston College
|Missouri
|298
|Total Yards
|440
|249
|Passing Yards
|264
|49
|Rushing Yards
|176
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Oklahoma 34 – Tulane 19
Oklahoma covered the 13-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.
Oklahoma Top Performers
- Passing: Jackson Arnold (18-for-29, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Arnold (14 ATT, 97 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Deion Burks (12 TAR, 7 REC, 80 YDS)
Tulane Top Performers
- Passing: Darian Mensah (14-for-32, 166 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Makhi Hughes (19 ATT, 71 YDS)
- Receiving: Dontae Fleming (7 TAR, 4 REC, 59 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Tulane
|Oklahoma
|279
|Total Yards
|349
|173
|Passing Yards
|167
|106
|Rushing Yards
|182
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 3 SEC Schedule
Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
- Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
