Titans vs. Jets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 2 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

A win by the Tennessee Titans over the New York Jets is our computer model prediction for these teams’ upcoming matchup, on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET (at Nissan Stadium). For a full breakdown, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

While the Jets’ defense ranked 12th with 20.9 points allowed per game last season, they were worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (15.8 points per game). The Titans totaled 17.9 points per game on offense last year (27th in NFL), and they gave up 21.6 points per game (16th) on defense.

Titans vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+3.5) Over (41) Titans 26, Jets 20

Titans Betting Info

The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee put together a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.

The Titans covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last year (in six opportunities).

Tennessee games went over the point total six out of 17 times last year.

The over/under for this game is 0.3 points higher than the average scoring total for Titans games last season (40.7).

Jets Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jets a 65.5% chance to win.

New York put together a 6-10-1 ATS record last year.

New York and its opponent combined to hit the over in seven of 17 contests last season.

The over/under in this game is 41 points, 3.6 higher than the average total in Jets games last season.

Titans vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jets 15.8 20.9 17.7 19.6 13.6 22.4 Titans 17.9 21.6 22.7 19.3 12.6 24.1

