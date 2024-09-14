Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 2? Published 2:51 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

With the Tennessee Titans squaring off against the New York Jets in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Chigoziem Okonkwo a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

On 77 targets last season, Okonkwo picked up 528 yards on 54 grabs plus one touchdown, averaging 31.1 yards.

Okonkwo had a receiving touchdown in one of 17 games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 @Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 @Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 @Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 6 0 Week 12 @Panthers 5 4 45 0 Week 13 @Colts 6 3 62 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 6 5 46 0 Week 15 @Texans 3 3 36 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 7 6 63 1 Week 17 @Texans 4 3 34 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 3 2 36 0

