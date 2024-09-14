Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 2? Published 2:51 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown when the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets come together in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Pollard, a season ago, churned out 1,005 yards rushing (59.1 per game) and scored six TDs. He tacked on 55 catches for 311 yards (18.3 per game).

He rushed for at least one touchdown five times last season, and had one game with multiple rushing TDs.

Tony Pollard Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Giants 14 70 2 2 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 25 72 0 7 37 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 23 122 0 3 -1 0 Week 4 @Patriots 11 47 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @49ers 8 29 0 4 35 0 Week 6 @Chargers 15 30 0 6 80 0 Week 8 @Rams 12 53 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Eagles 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 10 @Giants 15 55 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Panthers 12 61 1 4 19 0 Week 12 @Commanders 13 79 1 6 24 0 Week 13 @Seahawks 20 68 1 3 15 0 Week 14 @Eagles 16 59 0 7 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 11 52 0 2 5 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 12 38 0 1 5 0 Week 17 @Lions 16 49 0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Commanders 17 70 1 2 16 0 Wild Card @Packers 15 56 1 7 29 0

