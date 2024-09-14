Will Treylon Burks Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 2? Published 2:51 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

Should you bet on Treylon Burks hitting paydirt in the Tennessee Titans’ upcoming Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Burks’ stats last year included 16 receptions for 221 yards, averaging 24.6 yards, and he was on the end of 30 targets.

Burks, in nine games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

Treylon Burks Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 3 1 1 0 Week 15 @Texans 3 3 62 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 3 2 25 0 Week 17 @Texans 3 2 11 0

