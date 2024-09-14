Will Tyler Boyd Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 2? Published 2:51 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

The Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets are slated to meet in a Week 2 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown in this tilt? Let’s take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Tyler Boyd score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Boyd was targeted 98 times last year and racked up 667 yards on 67 grabs with two TDs. He averaged 39.2 receiving yards.

In two of 17 games last season, Boyd had a receiving touchdown. But he had no contests with more than one TD catch.

Tyler Boyd Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 3 2 10 0 Week 2 @Ravens 8 6 52 0 Week 3 @Rams 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 7 6 39 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 3 3 40 1 Week 9 @Bills 5 3 56 0 Week 10 @Texans 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 6 3 22 0 Week 12 @Steelers 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 7 5 37 0 Week 14 @Colts 3 2 23 0 Week 15 @Vikings 5 2 53 0 Week 16 @Steelers 7 5 59 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 2 2 29 0 Week 18 @Browns 2 1 4 0

