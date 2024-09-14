WNBA Betting Picks: Sunday, Sept. 15

Betting on today’s WNBA action will be much simpler after taking a look at the computer projections for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 15

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Liberty (-3.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (159.5)
  • Prediction: Liberty 83, Lynx 78

How to Watch

  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: WWOR, BSNX, and Liberty Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Mystics (-1.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (153.5)
  • Prediction: Mystics 82, Dream 77

How to Watch

  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Peachtree TV and MNMT

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Fever (-8.5)
  • Total Pick: Under (185.5)
  • Prediction: Fever 91, Wings 82

How to Watch

  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MeTV Indianapolis, BSSWX, and NBA TV
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Sun (+4.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (159.5)
  • Prediction: Aces 81, Sun 80

How to Watch

  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Mercury (+1.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (157.5)
  • Prediction: Sky 82, Mercury 81

How to Watch

  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily and Mercury Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

Odds & Predictions

  • Spread Pick: Storm (-11.5)
  • Total Pick: Over (161.5)
  • Prediction: Storm 90, Sparks 73

How to Watch

