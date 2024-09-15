Braves vs. Dodgers: Betting Preview for Sept. 15 Published 5:32 am Sunday, September 15, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (81-67) square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (87-61) at Truist Park on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Braves (-115), according to oddsmakers, are moneyline favorites in this game versus the Dodgers (-105) The total for this contest is 9. The odds to hit the over are +100, while the odds are -120 to go under.

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -115

Braves -115 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers -105

Dodgers -105 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.11 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Morton is looking to secure his 12th quality start of the year.

Morton is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

In six of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fifth-best in baseball with 188 total home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in baseball, slugging .410.

The Braves are 17th in the majors with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 639 (4.3 per game).

The Braves rank 19th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.48 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.210).

