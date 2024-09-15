How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 15 Published 7:09 am Sunday, September 15, 2024

Marcell Ozuna and Shohei Ohtani are the hottest hitters on the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, who meet on Sunday at Truist Park, at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fifth in MLB play with 188 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta’s .410 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Braves are 17th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 639 (4.3 per game).

The Braves are 19th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 23 mark in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.48 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.210).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Charlie Morton (8-8) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.11 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 149 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

Morton is looking to record his 12th quality start of the season in this game.

Morton will try to build upon a seven-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.5 innings per appearance).

In six of his 27 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2024 Reds L 1-0 Home Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 9/10/2024 Nationals W 12-0 Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers W 10-1 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers – Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds – Away Max Fried Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds – Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins – Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo

