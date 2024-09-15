Week 4 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 1:38 pm Sunday, September 15, 2024

Based on our projections, the best bet versus the spread among Week 4’s 64 Football Bowl Subdivision games is Bowling Green (+23.5) — for more tips, including parlay opportunities, scroll down.

See insights and computer predictions for that game and more below.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Bowling Green +23.5 vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at Texas A&M Aggies

Bowling Green Falcons at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner & Margin: Texas A&M by 2.8 points

Texas A&M by 2.8 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 21

Sept. 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: UCLA +22.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at LSU Tigers

UCLA Bruins at LSU Tigers Projected Winner & Margin: LSU by 6.5 points

LSU by 6.5 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 21

Sept. 21 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Charlotte +27.5 vs. Indiana

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Indiana Hoosiers

Charlotte 49ers at Indiana Hoosiers Projected Winner & Margin: Indiana by 11.7 points

Indiana by 11.7 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 21

Sept. 21 TV Channel: BTN

Pick: South Florida +17.5 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami (FL) Hurricanes at South Florida Bulls

Miami (FL) Hurricanes at South Florida Bulls Projected Winner & Margin: Miami (FL) by 1.8 points

Miami (FL) by 1.8 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 21

Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ohio +18.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Kentucky Wildcats

Ohio Bobcats at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner & Margin: Kentucky by 3.2 points

Kentucky by 3.2 points Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Date: Sept. 21

Sept. 21 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

Under 54 – Baylor vs. Colorado

Matchup: Baylor Bears at Colorado Buffaloes

Baylor Bears at Colorado Buffaloes Projected Total: 36 points

36 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 21

Sept. 21 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 55.5 – San Jose State vs. Washington State

Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at Washington State Cougars

San Jose State Spartans at Washington State Cougars Projected Total: 40.3 points

40.3 points Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 20

Sept. 20 TV Channel: The CW

The CW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 55.5 – Wyoming vs. North Texas

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at North Texas Mean Green

Wyoming Cowboys at North Texas Mean Green Projected Total: 70 points

70 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 21

Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 45 – Buffalo vs. Northern Illinois

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Northern Illinois Huskies

Buffalo Bulls at Northern Illinois Huskies Projected Total: 33.8 points

33.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 21

Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Under 52.5 – East Carolina vs. Liberty

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at Liberty Flames

East Carolina Pirates at Liberty Flames Projected Total: 41.5 points

41.5 points Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 21

Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

