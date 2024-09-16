Braves vs. Dodgers: Betting Preview for Sept. 16 Published 5:25 am Monday, September 16, 2024

Atlanta Braves (81-68) will play the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-61) at Truist Park on Monday, Sept. 16 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Marcell Ozuna will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

Bookmakers have tabbed the Dodgers (-115) as moneyline favorites versus the Braves (-105). This contest carries a total of 7.5 runs (over -110; under -110).

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -115

Dodgers -115 Moneyline Underdog: Braves -105

Braves -105 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (9-9) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed 11 hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

He has 13 quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Fried will look to pitch five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has made 26 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 188 home runs.

Atlanta is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

The Braves’ .241 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Atlanta ranks 16th in the majors with 641 total runs scored this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Braves rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.51 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined 1.214 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

