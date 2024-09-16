CEP holds annual Gala Published 4:59 pm Monday, September 16, 2024

The Claiborne Economic Partnership and Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner and Gala on Friday, September 6, at Claiborne High School.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karyn Clark gave her annual report on the accomplishments of the Chamber, Economic and Community Development, Tourism and Leadership over the last year.

“Our goal was to reach 200 members by this year’s Gala and I was thrilled to be able to report that we have reached 250 members,” she said. “That was a really good thing to be able to report.”

Clark also announced that Claiborne was one of five counties in Tennessee that will be receiving a Google Optimization Grant worth about $200,000.

“It’s for every Chamber member or Tourism partner that I have,” Clark said. “They get free help with their websites. Google check out their websites and give them a score, then let them know what they need to add or what they need to tell about themselves to Google. They get free help from Google for an entire year to boost their businesses.”

Clark said letters would soon be sent out to all Chamber members letting them know about how they can take advantage of the grant.

Local businesses decorated the tables for the Gala and those in attendance voted for which table was their favorite. Backwoods Paving won first place for best table while there was a tie for second place between Jessie Seal for Senate and Sanderella Salon & Spa.

The special guest speaker for the event was HK Derryberry. He was born in 1990 in Nashville, three months premature after an automobile accident took his mother’s life. He was born blind, with cerebral palsy and countless other medical problems. HK was raised by his grandmother but showed an extraordinary will to overcome his disabilities at an early age.

He met Jim Bradford, a businessman from Brentwood, Tennessee, in 1999. Bradford became a mentor and his family welcomed HK like an adopted son.

HK displayed signs of a remarkable ability to recall dates and other facts surrounding events in his life from the age of 10. In 2012 researchers at the Vanderbilt Medical Center’s Memory Clinic discovered that he is one of the very few people in the world with a medical diagnosis of hyperthymesia, otherwise known as Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory. He has the ability to remember every event including time and place that’s occurred to him since he was 4 years old.

Paralyzed on his right side due to a stroke soon after his birth, HK learned to read and write Braille with one hand — the first to do so in the 150+ year history of Tennessee School for the Blind. HK successfully completed every high school curriculum requirement established by the State of Tennessee and graduated with his high school diploma at the age of 21. Since 2014 he has shared his story with Bradford by his side to over 150,000 people.

HK told the audience that everyone can accomplish anything in life if they keep a positive attitude, define their personal goals, have fun, work hard, and never give up.

“The only disability any of us have in life is a negative attitude,” he said.

Clark said she met Bradford and Derryberry during one of her trips to Nashville and invited them to the Gala.

“He’s incredible. You can tell him any date, any birthday, and he can tell you what day of the week you were born on and what happened on that date that is important in history,” she said. “He’s just one of those feel-good people that makes you realize that there’s nothing you can’t do if you set your mind to it — There was not a dry eye in the place.”

Rob Barger, chairman of the Economic & Community Development Board, spoke about the planned restoration of the Graham-Kivett House. The historic home will function as a heritage center and welcome center for Claiborne County. A new Chamber office will be built behind it.

Several awards were also presented during the night. Powell Valley Electric Cooperative and First Century Bank were recognized for being Community Partners. Daniel England was recognized for serving as the Chairman of the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce Board, Rob Barger was recognized for serving as Chairman of the Claiborne County Economic & Community Development Board and Ronald Lambert was recognized for serving as the Chairman of the Claiborne County Tourism Commission Board.

Other awards presented during the Gala:

Large Business of the Year — Giles Industries

Small Business or the Year — Harrogate Plant & Produce

Business Man of the Year — Chef Edward Ungrue, Nineteen19

Business Woman of the Year — Eleanor Yoakum, First Century Bank

Excellence in Education — Dr. Shannon Graves, Powell Valley Elementary Principal

New Business of the Year — The Juice Spot

Experienced Leader of the Year — Sherry McCreary, County Commissioner

Up & Coming Leader of the Year — Ashlyn Roney, Boys & Girls Club

Volunteer of the Year — Jamie Sweet

Young Entrepreneur of the Year — Joshua Bundren

For each category the Chamber Board nominated three people or businesses and winners were chosen by an anonymous vote of Chamber members on Survey Monkey.

The dinner was catered by Nineteen19. The night also included a business panel led by Chamber Board President Daniel England joined by Jerry Bundren of Bundren Farms and Homesteader, Sherry McCreary with the Realty Network and Andrew Perez of the Juice Box.

The night also featured a performance from Claiborne County’s own “Elvis” Ean Sandefur.

“Most people don’t know that we have an Elvis impersonator that travels all over the United States and competes. He’s 16 years old and does a fantastic job,” Clark said. “It was just a fun, good night.”