Fosteen M. Ray, 91 Published 9:58 am Monday, September 16, 2024

Fosteen M. Ray, age 91, of Sharps Chapel, went to be with her Lord peacefully Friday, September 13, 2024 at her home. She was a retired surgical technician with Claiborne Medical Center. Preceded in death by her first husband, Davis Wright; sons, Timothy Fannon and Michael Hooper; step-son, Darrell Ray; great-granddaughter, Megan Whitaker; one infant brother; aunt, Irene Lay.

Survivors: husband of 29 years, Glen Ray; sons, Robert Hooper, Chris Hooper; Step-children, Sandy Whitt, Elizabeth Ray, Harold Ray, Anita Edmondson. Four grandchildren, Melissa Whitaker, Pamela Garcia, Sherri Hawkins, Kristin Miller. Several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2024, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary.

Funeral services 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp officiating with music by Kim Ray. Interment will follow at the Nelson Cemetery, Sharps Chapel. Pallbearers: Mark Ray, Jason Creech, Matthew Whitaker, Chris Hooper, Eric Southern, Jeremy Longworth. Honorary pallbearers: Robert Hooper, Brian Ray, Bryson Whitt and Buck Whitaker.

Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.