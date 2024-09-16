Homer Franklin Woody, 67 Published 11:13 am Monday, September 16, 2024

Mr. Homer Franklin Woody, age 67, of New Tazewell, TN was born December 23, 1956 and passed away Monday, September 2, 2024. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and a Veteran of the US Army. He worked for many years for the city of New Tazewell where many people came to know him. No matter where he went, Woody as most knew him, never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his parents; James Roy and Ollie Pearl Woody. He is survived by his loving wife; Shirley Ramsey Woody, daughter; Sheena Maria Woody, son; Logan Woody, grandson; John Edward Woody, brothers; John Woody and Tommy, Mark Woody and Judy, Cecil Woody, sisters; Patricia Carroll and Larry, Jeraldine Goins, Lottie Luhellier. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Graveside services will be conducted 11AM Saturday, September 7, 2024 in the Greer’s Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Mike Humfleet officiating. Military Honors will be provided by Tri County Veterans Honor Guard. Pallbearers: Randell Goins, Cecil Woody, Mark Woody, Scott Garland and Micah Rutherford. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Woody Family.