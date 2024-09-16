How to Watch the Braves vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 16 Published 7:08 am Monday, September 16, 2024

Matt Olson and Mookie Betts will take the field when the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Monday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 188 home runs.

Fueled by 456 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks 12th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored 641 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Braves rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.51 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Atlanta averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

The Braves have a combined WHIP of just 1.214 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Max Fried (9-9) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed 11 hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

In 26 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Fried has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2024 Nationals W 12-0 Away Reynaldo López MacKenzie Gore 9/11/2024 Nationals L 5-1 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/13/2024 Dodgers W 6-2 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Landon Knack 9/14/2024 Dodgers W 10-1 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/15/2024 Dodgers L 9-2 Home Charlie Morton Walker Buehler 9/16/2024 Dodgers – Home Max Fried Yoshinobu Yamamoto 9/17/2024 Reds – Away Max Fried Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds – Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds – Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins – Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins – Away Max Fried Adam Oller

