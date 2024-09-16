MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 16 Published 6:12 am Monday, September 16, 2024

The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The matchups include the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

Prior to today’s MLB games, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 16

Minnesota Twins (79-70) at Cleveland Guardians (86-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -115

Guardians -115 Moneyline Underdog: Twins -105

Twins -105 Total: 7.5 Runs (-125 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-125 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 4, Twins 3

Guardians 4, Twins 3 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-105) over the Twins (-115)

Guardians (-105) over the Twins (-115) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.18 ERA)

Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.18 ERA) Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.88 ERA)

Washington Nationals (68-81) at New York Mets (81-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -185

Mets -185 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +150

Nationals +150 Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Nationals 3

Mets 5, Nationals 3 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-185) over the Nationals (+150)

Mets (-185) over the Nationals (+150) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA)

Sean Manaea (11-5, 3.35 ERA) Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.19 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-61) at Atlanta Braves (81-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -115

Braves -115 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers -105

Dodgers -105 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Dodgers 4

Braves 5, Dodgers 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-105) over the Dodgers (-115)

Braves (-105) over the Dodgers (-115) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Max Fried (9-9, 3.46 ERA)

Max Fried (9-9, 3.46 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.77 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (90-59) at Milwaukee Brewers (86-63)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -115

Brewers -115 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -105

Phillies -105 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Phillies 4

Brewers 5, Phillies 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-105) over the Phillies (-115)

Brewers (-105) over the Phillies (-115) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Aaron Civale (6-8, 4.57 ERA)

Aaron Civale (6-8, 4.57 ERA) Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-6, 3.05 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (77-73) at Kansas City Royals (82-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals

Royals Moneyline Underdog: Tigers

Tigers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Royals 4, Tigers 3

Royals 4, Tigers 3 Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Tigers ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-8, 2.94 ERA)

Seth Lugo (16-8, 2.94 ERA) Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.47 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (65-85) at Chicago Cubs (76-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -185

Cubs -185 Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +150

Athletics +150 Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Cubs 4, Athletics 3

Cubs 4, Athletics 3 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-185) over the Athletics (+150)

Cubs (-185) over the Athletics (+150) Total Pick: Under 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (13-3, 3.03 ERA)

Shota Imanaga (13-3, 3.03 ERA) Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-7, 4.36 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (71-78) at St. Louis Cardinals (74-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -145

Cardinals -145 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +120

Pirates +120 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -130 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -130 to go under) Prediction: Cardinals 5, Pirates 4

Cardinals 5, Pirates 4 Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (120) over the Pirates (-145)

Cardinals (120) over the Pirates (-145) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (6-8, 4.13 ERA)

Andre Pallante (6-8, 4.13 ERA) Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (10-2, 2.1 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (83-66) at Colorado Rockies (57-93)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -165

Diamondbacks -165 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +135

Rockies +135 Total: 11 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

11 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-165) over the Rockies (+135)

Diamondbacks (-165) over the Rockies (+135) Total Pick: Under 11 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0 ERA)

Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 0 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson (10-6, 4.33 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (35-115) at Los Angeles Angels (60-89)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Angels -190

Angels -190 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +155

White Sox +155 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Angels 5, White Sox 4

Angels 5, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Angels (-190) over the White Sox (+155)

Angels (-190) over the White Sox (+155) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Reid Detmers (4-6, 5.64 ERA)

Reid Detmers (4-6, 5.64 ERA) White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (3-10, 4.56 ERA)

Houston Astros (81-68) at San Diego Padres (85-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -140

Padres -140 Moneyline Underdog: Astros +115

Astros +115 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Padres 5, Astros 4

Padres 5, Astros 4 Moneyline Pick: Padres (-140) over the Astros (+115)

Padres (-140) over the Astros (+115) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.52 ERA)

Yu Darvish (5-3, 3.52 ERA) Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-12, 4.72 ERA)

