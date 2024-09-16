Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Sept. 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published 4:26 am Monday, September 16, 2024
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners will meet on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in a matchup of SEC squads.
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma game info
- Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Tennessee vs. Oklahoma statistical matchup
|Tennessee
|Oklahoma
|639.3 (2nd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|325.3 (96th)
|160.7 (4th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|264.7 (41st)
|336.3 (3rd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|158 (70th)
|303 (23rd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|167.3 (114th)
|3 (55th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|2 (29th)
|4 (44th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|10 (1st)
Tennessee leaders
- The Volunteers’ offense has been carried by Dylan Sampson, who has run for 357 yards (119 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns.
- Sampson has made an impact in the passing attack, grabbing seven balls on seven targets for 70 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Nico Iamaleava has suited up for three games in 2024, and he’s racked up 698 passing yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions and a 71.6% completion percentage.
- As a runner, Iamaleava has scampered for 102 yards (6 YPC) and one touchdown.
- DeSean Bishop has rushed for 222 yards (74 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns for the Volunteers in 2024.
Oklahoma leaders
- In three games, Jackson Arnold has thrown for 484 yards (161.3 per game), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.8%.
- On the ground, Arnold has scored two touchdowns and accumulated 159 yards.
- In the passing game, Deion Burks has scored three TDs, hauling in 22 balls for 169 yards (56.3 per game).
- Taylor Tatum has run for 99 yards (33 per game) and two touchdowns in three games.
- Also, Tatum has two receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown.
