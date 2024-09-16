Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Sept. 21 Tickets & Start Time Published 4:26 am Monday, September 16, 2024

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners will meet on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in a matchup of SEC squads.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma game info

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma statistical matchup

Tennessee Oklahoma 639.3 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.3 (96th) 160.7 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.7 (41st) 336.3 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158 (70th) 303 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (114th) 3 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (29th) 4 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (1st)

Tennessee leaders

The Volunteers’ offense has been carried by Dylan Sampson, who has run for 357 yards (119 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns.

Sampson has made an impact in the passing attack, grabbing seven balls on seven targets for 70 yards and zero touchdowns.

Nico Iamaleava has suited up for three games in 2024, and he’s racked up 698 passing yards, six touchdowns, two interceptions and a 71.6% completion percentage.

As a runner, Iamaleava has scampered for 102 yards (6 YPC) and one touchdown.

DeSean Bishop has rushed for 222 yards (74 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns for the Volunteers in 2024.

Oklahoma leaders

In three games, Jackson Arnold has thrown for 484 yards (161.3 per game), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.8%.

On the ground, Arnold has scored two touchdowns and accumulated 159 yards.

In the passing game, Deion Burks has scored three TDs, hauling in 22 balls for 169 yards (56.3 per game).

Taylor Tatum has run for 99 yards (33 per game) and two touchdowns in three games.

Also, Tatum has two receptions for 12 yards and one touchdown.

