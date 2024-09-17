Braves vs. Reds: Betting Preview for Sept. 17 Published 5:25 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024

When the Atlanta Braves (81-69) go head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (73-78) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET, Marcell Ozuna will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he’s currently sitting at 98).

The Braves, at -115, are favored in this contest, while the Reds are underdogs at -105. This game carries an over/under of 9 runs (over -115; under -105).

Braves vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -115

Braves -115 Moneyline Underdog: Reds -105

Reds -105 Over/Under: 9 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.79 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing just one hit.

He is trying to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 188 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .408 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.

The Braves rank 18th in MLB with a .240 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (641 total runs).

The Braves’ .306 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.55 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.214).

