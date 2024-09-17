Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will play the Green Bay Packers, who have the 26th-ranked passing defense in the league (232 yards conceded per game).

Is Ridley a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dive into his upcoming matchup versus the Packers.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 7.65

7.65 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 20.7 6 4 77 1

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ridley is eighth at his position, and 39th overall in the league, with 25.7 fantasy points (12.9 per game).

In two games Ridley has seven receptions on 13 targets, for 127 yards, and a total of 25.7 fantasy points.

In his previous game (last week against the New York Jets), Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown.

Add Ridley to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!