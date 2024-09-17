Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is looking at a matchup against the 26th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (232 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Okonkwo’s game versus the Packers this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 3.54

3.54 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 1.6 3 3 16 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

With 9.1 fantasy points (4.6 per game) in 2024, Okonkwo ranks 165th overall in the NFL and ninth at his position.

Okonkwo has accumulated 31 yards receiving, on five catches (five targets), with one touchdown and 9.1 fantasy points in his two games this year.

In his most recent game (last week versus the New York Jets), Okonkwo finished with 1.6 fantasy points — three receptions, 16 yards.

