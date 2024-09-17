DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 3 vs. the Packers Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is looking at a matchup against the 26th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (232 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Hopkins be someone that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Packers? Before making that decision, here’s a glimpse at the numbers and trends you need to know.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Projected Fantasy Points: 4.71

4.71 Game Day & Time: September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 0.9 2 1 9 0

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

Ranked 107th at his position and 293rd overall in the NFL, Hopkins has 1.7 fantasy points (0.9 per game).

Hopkins has accumulated 17 yards receiving, on two catches (three targets), with zero touchdowns and 1.7 fantasy points in his two games this year.

In his most recent game (last week versus the New York Jets), Hopkins finished with 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards.

