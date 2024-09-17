Discover the Best Week 3 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Published 4:43 am Tuesday, September 17, 2024
The NFL lineup in Week 3, which includes the Los Angeles Chargers versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, should provide some fireworks.
Searching for NFL player prop bets for this week’s games? This article includes NFL player props for every matchup, so take a look.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
Patriots at Jets
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, Sept. 19
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Breece Hall Props: 67.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 29.5 REC YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
- Rhamondre Stevenson Props: 67.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 13.5 REC YDS (O: -125 | U: -105)
Packers at Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Bears at Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Eagles at Saints
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Broncos at Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Tampa, Florida
Texans at Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Sam Darnold Props: 220.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
Giants at Browns
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Chargers at Steelers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Dolphins at Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Panthers at Raiders
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
Lions at Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
49ers at Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Inglewood, California
Ravens at Cowboys
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Chiefs at Falcons
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, Sept. 22
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Jaguars at Bills
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
Commanders at Bengals
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on Monday, Sept. 23
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
